New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,600 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of SEI Investments worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.43. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

