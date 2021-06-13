New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,400 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of The Western Union worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,480 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

