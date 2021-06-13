New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,500 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $459.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.31. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last ninety days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.