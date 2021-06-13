New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.59% of Balchem worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $132.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.02. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

