New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,500 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.84% of Cabot worth $24,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Cabot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cabot by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.67. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

