New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,570 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.35% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $24,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $92.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.