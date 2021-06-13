New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Markel worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,205.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,202.97. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $880.59 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

