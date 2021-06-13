New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Syneos Health worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 300,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,811,182 shares of company stock valued at $552,878,187. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

