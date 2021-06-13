New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Ventas worth $23,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ventas by 551.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $58.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $2,452,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

