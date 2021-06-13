Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Newmont posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmont by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $75.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.