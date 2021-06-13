Newscrypto 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.99 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $118.67 million and $15.99 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00165176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00186312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.01079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,025.27 or 1.00377556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,906 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,259 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

