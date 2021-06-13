Newscrypto Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.71 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $114.34 million and $14.71 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00164817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00195959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.01116266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,965.97 or 1.00261189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,906 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,259 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.