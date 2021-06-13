Newton Coin Project Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $37,329.51 and approximately $605.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.