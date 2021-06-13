Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Up 114.3% in May

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXEN traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.11. 3,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,265. Nexien BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

