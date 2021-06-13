Nexo (NEXO) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.51 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $12.51 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00005142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00789365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.62 or 0.08080105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00084742 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.