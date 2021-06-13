NEXT.coin Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,397.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.50 or 0.01581669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00444559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003250 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

