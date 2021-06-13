NEXT Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 126% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $633,219.28 and $694.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00437576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

