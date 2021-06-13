NextDAO Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $200,910.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002254 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00056148 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00165579 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,024,186,776 coins and its circulating supply is 1,983,954,667 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

