NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NEX stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

