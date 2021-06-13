NFT Index (NFTI) Price Reaches $602.84 on Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $602.84 or 0.01554863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,036.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00805760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.49 or 0.08097420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00084152 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.