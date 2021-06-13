NFTX (NFTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $714,345.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. NFTX has a market cap of $25.62 million and $714,345.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $54.57 or 0.00145505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.68 or 0.00796330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00085137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.70 or 0.08101667 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

