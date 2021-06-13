Niftyx Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $359,144.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $359,144.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00800766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.13 or 0.08139111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00084366 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.