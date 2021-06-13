NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $131.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

