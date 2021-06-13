NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.94. 5,414,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,655. The company has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

