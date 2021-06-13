Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 13th total of 3,092,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 337.2 days.
NDGPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
About Nine Dragons Paper
