Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 13th total of 3,092,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 337.2 days.

NDGPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

