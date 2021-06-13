Niobium Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $211,085.71 and approximately $108.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00059324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.21 or 0.00799740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.12 or 0.08165733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00085163 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

