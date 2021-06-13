Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the May 13th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NSANY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

