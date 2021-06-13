Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,430 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.76 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

