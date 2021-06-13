Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1,693,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 135,489 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $39.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.