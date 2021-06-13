Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

