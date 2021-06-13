Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nitches stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 15,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,551. Nitches has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

