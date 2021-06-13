NIX Price Reaches $0.31 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. NIX has a market cap of $15.06 million and $69,175.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,011.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.49 or 0.06412181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.78 or 0.01575905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.75 or 0.00437683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00151622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.73 or 0.00668329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00438963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00340496 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,180,787 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.