Noir Hits Market Cap of $495,360.85 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $495,360.85 and approximately $974.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00222895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,508,302 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

