Non-Fungible Yearn Price Down 22.1% This Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for approximately $259.06 or 0.00656573 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and approximately $590,368.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00801327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.87 or 0.07973069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00083572 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,581 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.