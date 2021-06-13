noob.finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, noob.finance has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One noob.finance coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $37,511.82 and $102.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00165997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00185307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.01117005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,206.13 or 1.00681540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

