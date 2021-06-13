Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce sales of $123.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $125.16 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $80.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $473.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

