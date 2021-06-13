Nord Finance Price Up 7.4% This Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00009150 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $630,008.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

