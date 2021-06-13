Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $537.63 million, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after buying an additional 757,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,143,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.