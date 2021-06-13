NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 170,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,440,000 after acquiring an additional 313,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NG opened at $9.72 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 119.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

