NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NG opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 119.02. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

