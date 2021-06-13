Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,277 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NVS opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

