NuCypher (NU) Hits Market Capitalization of $201.95 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $201.95 million and $32.55 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,200,583,269 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

