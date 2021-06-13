Nuggets Price Down 9.9% This Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056427 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00166358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01138133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,190.98 or 1.00793191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.