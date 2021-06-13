NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 2,456.3% in May

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 2,456.3% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NULGF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
