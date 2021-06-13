NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 2,456.3% in May

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 2,456.3% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NULGF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

