NULS Price Reaches $0.49 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00167354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00190080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.64 or 0.01158966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,630.73 or 0.99882111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.