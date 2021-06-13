Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JCE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,072. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
