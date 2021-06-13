Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JCE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,072. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.