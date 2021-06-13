Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Up 186.2% in May

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 186.2% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE NNY opened at $9.99 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
