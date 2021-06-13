Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Down 49.6% in May

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSE:JTD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,110. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

