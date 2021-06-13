NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 145.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

