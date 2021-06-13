Nyerium Market Cap Reaches $75,125.53 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $75,125.53 and $14.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.